LIVE: Biden considering trip to Israel soon, but travel isn't final

BS Web Team New Delhi
US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP/PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
10:09 AM

Amit Shah to visit Bengal today to inaugurate Durga Puja pandal

9:29 AM

Hamas' willingness to commit war crimes visible even from outer space: Israel Defence Forces

10:09 AM

Amit Shah to visit Bengal today to inaugurate Durga Puja pandal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on Monday to inaugurate a renowned Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, party officials said.

He will arrive in the eastern metropolis around 3 pm and will be in the city for only a few hours before returning to New Delhi in the evening.

"Amit Shah ji will inaugurate our Santosh Mitra Square puja around 4 pm," BJP councillor and president of the puja committee said.

9:59 AM

India, Pakistan divided because of Hindu Mahasabha not Jinnah: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that India and Pakistan were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations, not Jinnah.

Talking to the media, in UP's Banda, the Samajwadi Party leader said that the people who are talking of a Hindu Rashtra are the enemies of the nation.

"The Indian Constitution says that there cannot be any discrimination on the basis of faith, caste, gender or birthplace. If a Hindu speaks of a Hindu Rashtra, why won't others? People talking of Hindu Rashtra are enemies of the nation," Maurya said.

9:51 AM

Several injured in UP's Mahoba shooting incident

Seven people were referred to Mahoba District hospital after they sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Bendo village of UP's Mahoba district, said Mahoba SP, Aparna Gupta.

The incident reportedly happened after a BA student protested against the alleged molestation by the accused, identified as Jitendra Tiwari. Jitendra Tiwari and his father reached the victim's house and allegedly fired gunshots which resulted in injuries to 10 people, of which seven were referred to the district hospital.

9:50 AM

Gangotri Dham to close for winter on November 14

The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 14, an official statement issued by Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said.

On the occasion of Annakoot also known as Govardhan Puja, the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter season.

According to the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Shri Yamunotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 15.

9:48 AM

Patnaik not to celebrate his birthday on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not celebrate his 77th birthday on Monday as he is still in mourning over his elder sister Gita Mehta's death last month, a CMO statement said.

Patnaik has also requested his well-wishers not to visit his official residence 'Naveen Niwas' to greet him on the occasion, it said.

"Due to the demise of his elder sister Gita Mehta last month, the chief minister has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year," a communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

9:41 AM

Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the ''Belt and Road'' forum

A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organised by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed in Beijing on Monday, following Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday night.

Under the initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth.

9:29 AM

Hamas' willingness to commit war crimes visible even from outer space: Israel Defence Forces

Amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the terrorist group's willingness to commit war crimes visible from outer space.

Taking to X, Israel Defence Forces posted satellite images to show how Israel looked before and after Hamas's attacks on October 7.

While sharing the picture on X, the IDF stated, "The lengths Hamas is willing to go in order to commit war crimes are visible even from outer space."

9:28 AM

Congress can only give guarantee of loot: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday claimed the Congress can only give a "guarantee of loot" as he accused the party of turning Karnataka into an ATM for collecting money through corruption to fund its poll campaign.

Nadda cited the reported recovery of over Rs 100 crore from some contractors in raids by probe agencies in Karnataka, saying it is shameful and an abhorrent joke with voters.

It is merely a sample of the Congress' corrupt DNA, he said on X.

9:22 AM

Telangana: Fire breaks out at shop in Rangareddy, no casualties

A fire broke out at a shop in the Vanasthalipuram area of Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Police said that the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, however, it is not ascertained yet.

9:17 AM

US: Man kills 6-yr-old Muslim boy in Israeli-Hamas war motivated hate crime

A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In recent days, police in US cities and federal authorities have been on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. Jewish and Muslim groups have reported an increase of hateful and threatening rhetoric on social media. In the Chicago case, officers found the woman and boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, southwest of the city, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media.

9:16 AM

40 injured after bus overturns in Gujarat's Lakhtar taluka

As many as 40 people were injured in a road accident near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka after a state bus overturned on Sunday night, officials said.
According to the officials, the bus that overturned was o its way to Junagadh from Deodar.
BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana said, "At around 12.15 am, an ST bus going from Deodar to Junagadh overturned near Wana village. Of 55 to 60 passengers on the bus, around 40 faced injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two passengers are critically injured."

9:14 AM

Haley slams Islamic countries for 'closing doors' for civilians from Gaza

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Sunday slammed Islamic countries for not opening up their gates for civilians from Gaza who are seeking to flee their homes in the face of an imminent ground invasion by Israel.

She also hit out at former US president Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the incumbent, over the Iranian nuclear deal and accused Tehran of strengthening Hamas and Hezbollah.

"We should care about the Palestinian citizens, especially the innocent ones, because they didn't ask for this. But where are the Arab countries? Where are they? Where is Qatar? Where is Lebanon? Where is Jordan? Where is Egypt? Do you know we give Egypt over a billion dollars a year? Why aren't they opening the gates? Why aren't they taking the Palestinians?" Haley told CNN in an interview.

9:13 AM

Guterres calls on Hamas to immediately release hostages without conditions

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to "immediately" release the hostages without keeping any sort of conditions.

In a post on social media platform X, Guterres made two humanitarian appeals amid the present situation in the Middle East.

"As we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, I have two humanitarian appeals: To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions," he posted.

9:13 AM

Health minister Mandaviya rejects India's low rank in Global Hunger Index

Rejecting India's low rank in Global Hunger Index-2023, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said parameters that are currently being followed for evaluation are not based on conditions specific to the country.

Interacting with students at IIT-Guwahati, he refuted reports of large-scale malnutrition in India.

"Every country and its people have their own body and genetic structures, which also leads to a difference in how malnutrition is measured. What Europe considers as its parameter for determining malnutrition, it may not be applicable for us," he said.

9:11 AM

Biden considering trip to Israel in the coming days, but travel isn't final

President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalised, a senior administration official said on Sunday.

It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support following the brutal attack by Hamas.

A trip would be a chance for Biden to personally affirm to the Israeli people the US is standing firm behind them. But it would come amid growing fears that a looming Israeli move into Gaza could spark a wider war with devastating humanitarian consequences.

