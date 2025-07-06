Life for Indian students in Trump's America gets increasingly tougher

With a dream to study law in the United States (US), 23 year-old James (name changed) had taken the now-defunct Law School Admission Test (LSAT) in 2024.

While he got 98.7 percentile in the exams, his wish to study in the US was put on hold due to the recent changes in student visa norms.

“I was advised by my friends in the US to not apply this year,” he said. There are two reasons why, he said. “One is the association in terms of you being a foreigner and then there is the added fact that you are consistently scrutinised and cannot speak openly anymore,” James added.

He is now waiting for things to mellow down and planning to try again next year. James is one of the many Indian students who are either delaying their US study plans or completely rethinking their options. His decision stems from US President Donald Trump administration’s move to ask embassies to vet social media handles of all potential candidates before giving them a visa appointment. The US Embassy in New Delhi can now ask applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to adjust their social media privacy settings to “public”. This is for checking an applicant’s identity and admissibility to the country under US law.

While an F visa is typically used by students wanting to pursue academic or English courses at accredited US institutions, the M visa can be applied for by non-academic or vocational students. The J visa is usually for researchers, scholars and students who are part of any exchange programs. Another student studying in a Pennsylvania-based university told Business Standard that many students are now clearing their social media. Or, they are thinking twice before posting anything that may be construed as anti-US. "The fear however, started much before this order," says James.

Students weighed options before 2024 US Presidential polls Students usually start preparing their applications for US colleges at least six months before the process starts. “This includes researching universities, preparing for standardised tests, working on essays, collecting recommendation letters and other application materials,” another student added. However, with the political narrative shifting towards the Republican Party in the months leading up to last year’s US Presidential elections, many started to rethink their application to American universities with Trump coming to power. “A lot of us realised that there is a good chance that Trump may return to power. So, many were discouraged to even attempt entrance tests,” James told Business Standard.

Many international students, especially from India, are deciding not to go even after getting offers. “In my alma mater, I think less than 10 per cent Indian students are coming this year,” said Hari (name changed), who is currently pursuing mechanical engineering in US. “So, everybody applied. But once they got accepted, they did not want to come.” Pravin, an Ivy League alumni, who is currently working in the UK, said that students are worried as there is no policy clarity. “While the US has generally been occupied with the conflict in West Asia, it seems it will be returning to the immigration cause very soon,” he added.

ALSO READ: H-2B visa: One day left before filing closes for temporary US jobs Another aspect that is deterring students is that US universities today can cost over $80,000 a year. “So, it can be very expensive, if one does not have a scholarship. An added cost then is paying for flights in and out of India,” Pravin said. Anxious students looking for recourse Hari added that there are also concerns that students and scholars who are currently in the country with F, M or J visa could also be deported or not allowed entry into the country after returning from India due to their earlier posts.

Another person said that several admission officers attached to US universities are now complaining of getting no response from Indian students even after getting accepted. “Normally, students who do not want to come at least revert or ask for a higher scholarship amount but they are just not responding,” he added. Many students are now looking at opportunities in the UK, Australia, and Singapore due to lower cost of living and less interference from the government. Government figures suggest that while the US is still a major destination for higher education, it recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in Indian students from 234,473 in 2023 to 204,058 in 2024. Germany, Ireland and New Zealand are gaining favour of Indian students.