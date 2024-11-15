Looking to work for the world's richest man? Musk's DOGE is now hiring

In a unique recruitment drive, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are using the social media platform X to recruit candidates.

The official DOGE account, which has gained over 1.4 million followers since its launch earlier this week, posted a job opening on Thursday, thanking the "thousands of Americans" who have expressed interest in joining the department.

However, DOGE clarified that it is not looking for "part-time idea generators" but for "high-IQ small-government revolutionaries" willing to work over 80 hours a week on unglamorous cost-cutting tasks.

A post on the DOGE X account stated: “We’re grateful to the thousands of Americans interested in helping at DOGE. We don’t need part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries ready to work for over 80 hours a week on cost-cutting. If that sounds like you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will personally review the top 1 per cent of applicants.”

DOGE has not specified educational or professional experience requirements, asking only that applicants submit their resumes via direct message on X. However, only users with a verified X account, which requires an $8 monthly subscription, can send messages.

Musk and Ramaswamy will personally evaluate the "top 1 per cent of applicants," though the exact selection criteria remain unclear.

Tough role, no pay

Musk confirmed that the role would be uncompensated. “This will be tough work, create enemies, and pay nothing. What a great deal!” he tweeted.

Ramaswamy, a successful investor and biotech entrepreneur, contrasted the expected work ethic with that of typical government employees. He tweeted: “This contrasts with government bureaucrats who: (a) do little work, (b) say only what people want to hear, and (c) earn more than the value they contribute.”

DOGE's mission

Trump announced the launch of DOGE on Tuesday, assigning Musk and Ramaswamy the task of reducing federal spending, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and restructuring federal agencies. The department will function outside the government, offering "advice and guidance from outside of government."

Trump has set a deadline for DOGE to complete its mission by July 4, 2026. Musk pledged that the initiative “will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!”

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump-Vance Transition, said: “As President Trump has said, Elon Musk is a genius, an innovator, and has literally made history by building creative, modern, and efficient systems.”