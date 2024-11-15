Elon Musk meets Iran's UN envoy as Trump prepares for January takeover

Elon Musk , tech entrepreneur and adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, on Monday in New York, according to a report by The New York Times. The meeting, which reportedly lasted over an hour, focused on exploring ways to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iranian diplomats stated that Musk had initiated the meeting, with the venue chosen by the Iranian ambassador. The discussions were described as “positive” and “good news,” according to the report.

US-Iran relations

During his first term, Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, designed to curb Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. He described the deal as “a horrible one-sided agreement” and subsequently imposed stringent sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and banking sector. In 2020, Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani in Iraq, a move that drew sharp condemnation from Iran.

Following Suleimani’s killing, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, barred negotiations with the Trump administration, and Iranian officials vowed retribution. Recently, federal prosecutors revealed an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, further escalating tensions.

However, Iran has shown renewed interest in potential diplomatic engagement since Trump's re-election. Many within President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration believe Trump’s deal-making tendencies could lead to lifting economic sanctions, particularly as Iran’s economy remains under severe strain. Proponents of engagement argue that a new approach could stabilise relations.

Meanwhile, conservative factions in Iran remain wary of Trump. Any future agreements would require Ayatollah Khamenei’s approval. Trump’s strong support for Israel, which frequently clashes with Iranian-backed groups, further complicates potential reconciliation.

Iran has strengthened alliances with Russia and China as its relations with the US remain tense, exacerbated by issues such as Iran’s missile development and its influence in West Asia.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear oversight agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on X: “Differences can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue. We agreed to proceed with courage and goodwill. Iran has never left the negotiation table on its peaceful nuclear programme.”

A turn for the US and Iran?

The high-level meeting between Musk and Iravani is seen as a potential shift in US-Iran relations under Trump’s administration, despite the fraught history between Trump and Tehran.

When asked about the meeting, Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, declined to comment on "reports of private meetings" that "did or did not occur."

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump transition team, told The New York Times: “The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to restore peace through strength on a global scale. He will take all necessary steps to ensure security when he returns to the White House.”

Elon Musk in Trump's cabinet

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Elon Musk and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies—essential to the ‘Save America’ movement,” Trump said in a statement.

Musk recently participated in an October phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, showcasing his growing influence in national politics and diplomacy. During the call, Trump handed the phone to Musk, who assured continued support for Ukraine through SpaceX's Starlink satellite services.

Elon Musk's companies, notably SpaceX and Tesla, have been deeply involved in various US government projects across defence, technology, and the auto sector.