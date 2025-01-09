Los Angeles wildfires burn towns, Hollywood in flames: What's happening?

Los Angeles is witnessing multiple fast-moving and destructive wildfires which have resulted in the death of five people. Palisades fire, which is one of the largest blazes, erupted on the morning of January 7 on the west side of Los Angeles. Since then, two other out-of-control blazes have also erupted in the area, which has destroyed more than 1,000 structures, mainly homes, and has put over 130,000 people under evacuation orders. The fire even reached Hollywood Hills, consuming houses belonging to celebrities such as Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and more.

Wildfires in the US, particularly in California, are unusual this time of year because the peak wildfire season typically occurs from late spring to early fall, between May and October.

What is causing wildfires this time of the year?

According to Science News, unusually dry conditions and hurricane-force seasonal winds are fueling these fires. Southern California's wildfire season typically spans May to October, but rising temperatures and declining precipitation have extended its duration. In some areas, wildfires are now considered a year-round threat.

California Governor Gavin Newsom remarked, “November, December, now January—there’s no fire season; it’s fire year.”

The role of climate change

While it will take time to quantify the influence of fossil fuel emissions on these wildfires, scientists agree that human-caused climate change is a key factor. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain noted, “It’s not just that drier conditions are more likely in a warming climate. The wettest years are becoming wetter, and the hottest summers and driest falls are intensifying.”

Southern California’s “weather whiplash”—oscillating between wet years that encourage vegetation growth and dry years that leave it primed for burning—further exacerbates wildfire risk.

Contributors to the intensity

Santa Ana winds: These dry, powerful winds, reaching speeds of up to 161 km/h, blow from inland deserts toward the coast, fanning flames and spreading embers.

Excess vegetation: A wet previous year led to abundant grass and vegetation, which has since dried out due to record-breaking heat and an exceptionally dry winter.

Scope of damage

Palisades fire: Burned 64,000 hectares and destroyed over 1,000 structures since January 7.

Eaton fire: Began near Pasadena on January 7, burning 4,290 hectares by the next morning.

Hurst fire: Ignited near Sylmar, consuming over 2,000 hectares.

Health concerns

The smoke from these wildfires poses significant health risks. Fine particulates in the air can harm respiratory and cardiovascular health, even in areas far from the flames.

A recent study estimated that wildfire smoke in California caused up to 55,700 premature deaths between 2008 and 2018. The Los Angeles Public Health Department warned that the Palisades Fire has led to unhealthy air quality in the county, with northwestern coastal areas expected to be the most affected.

Health Advisory

“Smoke and ash can harm everyone, even those who are healthy,” a Los Angeles County health officer stated. Groups at higher risk include children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions or weakened immune systems.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor exposure, use air purifiers, and stay updated on evacuation and health advisories.