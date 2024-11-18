Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Wildfire threat in place for much of US Northeast as dry conditions persist

Wildfire threat in place for much of US Northeast as dry conditions persist

From November 1 to November 14, the FDNY responded to 271 brush fires across the city, marking the highest two-week period in New York's history

wildfire
The evacuation came as communities in the Northeast and around the country dealt with a surge in late fall fires | Photo: Bloomberg
AP New York
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 7:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Firefighters in New York said on Sunday that a successful voluntary evacuation overnight helped them protect about 165 homes from a wildfire near the New Jersey border.

However, New York City's fire department has taken the first-of-its-kind step of creating a brush fire task force to respond to what officials are calling a historic increase in brush fires occurring throughout the five boroughs, the FDNY commissioner announced. From November 1 to November 14, the FDNY responded to 271 brush fires across the city, marking the highest two-week period in New York's history.

"Due to a significant lack of rainfall, the threat of fast-spreading brush fires fuelled by dry vegetation and windy conditions have resulted in an historic increase of brush fires throughout New York City," Commissioner Robert S Tucker said in a statement.

Windy conditions renewed a wildfire on Saturday that escaped a containment line and prompted emergency officials to enact a voluntary evacuation plan for a community near the border. 

The evacuation enacted out of "an abundance of caution" impacted about 165 houses in Warwick, New York, as firefighters continued working to tame the Jennings Creek blaze, New York Parks Department spokesman Jeff Wernick said in an email on Saturday night.

Firefighters' efforts were successful and no structures were in danger as of early Sunday afternoon, Wernick said in a later email. The voluntary evacuation will remain in place at least until Monday, allowing firefighters to continue their work.

The evacuation came as communities in the Northeast and around the country dealt with a surge in late fall fires.

More From This Section

No plans to talk with Putin: Starmer as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Russia launches one of its fiercest attacks at Ukraine's infrastructure

Biden pledges $50 mn to Amazon Fund, vows irreversible US energy progress

Pushback against Cabinet picks proof they're disruptors we wanted: Trump Jr

Biden authorises Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles for strikes in Russia

New England states were under red flag alerts for wildfires this weekend. The National Interagency Fire Center said fires in California, North Carolina and West Virginia were also concerning.

The New York City task force will be made up of fire marshals, fire inspectors, and tactical drone units in an effort to ensure rapid responses to brush fires and to help with investigations to determine their cause.

On Friday, the wildfire was 90 per cent contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 70 per cent contained in Orange County, New York, officials said. New York increased the state's percentage to 88 per cent on Sunday morning.

The wildfire had burned 19.4 square kilometres across the two states as of Friday. On Saturday, Wernick said New York Army National Guard helicopters dropped 79,493 litres of water and a New York State Police helicopter dropped nearly 3,406 litres.

The fire was burning primarily in Sterling Forest State Park, where the visitor centre, the lakefront area at Greenwood Lake and historic furnace area remained open but woodland activities including hunting were halted, Wernick said.

The blaze claimed the life of an 18-year-old New York parks employee who died when a tree fell on him as he helped fight the fire in Sterling Forest on November 9. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

In Massachusetts, which typically has about 15 wildland fires every October, there were about 200 this year. State officials said they were expected to continue because of weather conditions and dry surface fuels.

The National Weather Service in Boston warned on Sunday that elevated fire risk continued across southern New England, given the continued gusty winds and dry conditions. Much-needed rain was predicted for Thursday in the region.

Southern New Hampshire was also at risk for fires due to dry conditions and the fire danger risk was "very high", state officials said.

The Maine Forest Service said the southern part of the state also faced high fire danger conditions. Most of the state was abnormally dry or facing moderate drought conditions.

Some relief could be in sight in New York. The National Weather Service in Albany, New York, said Sunday that most of the region could see a "widespread soaking rain" of 0.5 to 1.5 inches beginning Wednesday night.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dozens fall sick, 1 dead after eating carrots contaminated with E coli

US health officials report 1st case of new mpox variant in traveller

Federal judge blocks Biden govt's rule to expand overtime pay for millions

China's Xi warns against 'going back in history' as Trump tariffs loom

Wall Street fall as US data, Fed comments signal slower rate cut path

Topics :United StatesNew YorkCalifornia wildfires

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story