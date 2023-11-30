Home / World News / Loss and damage fund approved on the first day of COP28 climate summit

Loss and damage fund approved on the first day of COP28 climate summit

The fund is aimed at supporting poor nations bearing the brunt of global warming through extreme weather events

Shreya Jai New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
On the first day of the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, the landmark Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) was approved in just hours of the premier climate conference starting its negotiations. With a resounding ovation by 190 member countries, this first-of-its-kind climate compensation fund was approved by the COP28 Presidency.

The fund is aimed at supporting poor nations bearing the brunt of global warming through extreme weather events. The LDF was created during COP27 in Egypt last year. A Transitional Committee (TC) was formed to draft the finer contours of the fund.

TC submitted its report earlier this month to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The fund would be housed with the World Bank in its initial years. Richer, polluting countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, China, etc., are expected to fund the LDF.

In a statement after the decision was made, the COP28 Presidency said, “What was promised in Sharm El Sheikh has already been delivered in Dubai. The speed at which the world came together to get this Fund operationalized within one year since Parties agreed to it in Sharm El Sheikh is unprecedented,”

India, since the last COP, has been a strong votary of the LDF. The Indian delegation led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) voted strongly in favour of the LDF, citing the support it will give to poorer countries, especially those facing the wrath of global warming. Some of these nations, such as countries in the African Union, are members of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and island nations which have partnered with India under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). India could also be a beneficiary of the LDF if it plans to set up an adaptation strategy in its climate action plan.

While the LDF is a step in the right direction, there is still a long road of negotiations left at Expo City, which will pan out in the coming two weeks. The details of funders and receivers are yet to be finalised. The decision to park the fund with the World Bank has also been criticised by various developing nations.

Harjeet Singh, Head of Global Political Strategy at Climate Action Network International, said:

"Amid the historic decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund within a year of its establishment, addressing underlying concerns becomes critical. On one hand, rich countries have pushed for the World Bank to host this Fund under the guise of ensuring a speedy response. Conversely, they have attempted to dilute their financial obligations and resisted defining a clear finance mobilisation scale."

Singh also pointed out the absence of a defined replenishment cycle, which he said raises questions about the LDF’s long-term sustainability.

"The responsibility now lies with affluent nations to meet their financial obligations in a manner proportionate to their role in the climate crisis, which has been primarily driven by decades of unrestrained fossil fuel consumption and a lack of adequate climate finance delivered to the Global South,” Singh said.

Topics :Climate ChangeClimate Change talks Poor nationsUnited Nations

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

