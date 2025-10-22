Louvre museum reopens for visitors three days after daring jewel heist

The Louvre reopened to visitors on Wednesday after being closed for three days following one of the most daring heists, in which thieves stole eight of the nine targeted items within seven minutes. The Louvre has also resumed online ticket sales after the heist.

Security concerns at the Louvre

The robbery has raised fresh questions about security at French museums. According to the report, security upgrades at the Louvre were delayed, and only a quarter of one wing had video surveillance. Louvre president Laurence des Cars warned the government earlier this year about the “worrying level of obsolescence” and the need for urgent renovations.

Damages estimated at $102 million

French prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the robbery caused an estimated €88 million ($102 million) in losses. Thieves stole eight priceless royal jewels, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace given by Napoleon-I to his wife and a diamond-studded diadem that belonged to Empress Eugénie.