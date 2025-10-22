Home / World News / Louvre museum reopens for visitors three days after daring jewel heist

Louvre museum reopens for visitors three days after daring jewel heist

The museum's Director Laurence des Cars will appear before a French Senate cultural committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the museum's security

The Louvre
The robbery has raised fresh questions about security at French museums. (Photo: X/@MuseeLouvre)
The Louvre reopened to visitors on Wednesday after being closed for three days following one of the most daring heists, in which thieves stole eight of the nine targeted items within seven minutes. The Louvre has also resumed online ticket sales after the heist.
 
According to a France 24 report, Louvre Director Laurence des Cars will appear before a French Senate cultural committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the museum’s security. Des Cars, who has led the Louvre since 2021, has not spoken publicly since the daylight robbery took place on Sunday. 

Security concerns at the Louvre

The robbery has raised fresh questions about security at French museums. According to the report, security upgrades at the Louvre were delayed, and only a quarter of one wing had video surveillance. Louvre president Laurence des Cars warned the government earlier this year about the “worrying level of obsolescence” and the need for urgent renovations.

Damages estimated at $102 million

French prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the robbery caused an estimated €88 million ($102 million) in losses. Thieves stole eight priceless royal jewels, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace given by Napoleon-I to his wife and a diamond-studded diadem that belonged to Empress Eugénie.

History of heists

This is not the first recent museum theft in France. According to France 24, thieves stole two dishes and a vase from a museum in Limoges, worth around $7.6 million, last month. Labour unions in France have also criticised the Louvre for cutting security staff even as the number of visitors has grown.
 

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

