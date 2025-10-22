Home / World News / Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters Canada, says PM Mark Carney

On Canada's approach to Palestinian statehood, he stated, The end goal is a free and viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with the State of Israel

Canada, Mark Carney
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney | Image: REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed he would uphold former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter Canada, in line with the International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

Carney made the remarks during an interview with Bloomberg on Sunday. When asked directly if he would be ready to arrest Netanyahu, he responded, "Yes."

On Canada's approach to Palestinian statehood, he stated, "The end goal is a free and viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with the State of Israel." He criticised the Netanyahu administration, adding, "We saw that the actions of the Netanyahu government were explicitly designed to end any possibility of a State of Palestine, in violation of the UN Charter and going against Canadian government policy of whatever political stripe since 1947."

Acknowledging opposition from Washington, Carney noted, "Yes, the US disagrees with the decision that we took, that Spain took, that France took, the United Kingdom took, [and that] 150 other countries in the UN have taken, but our common objective is the same." His comments came after the latest ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered under US President Donald Trump's peace plan, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

According to The Jerusalem Post, there are currently no indications that Netanyahu or Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will have their ICC records cleared as a political gesture, as a reward for ending the conflict, or in exchange for an apology. While such ideas were previously discussed under the framework of "transitional justice," they have largely faded in recent years.

The Jerusalem Post further noted that if Netanyahu loses power in the 2026 elections, his legal exposure could increase, as some countries grant sitting heads of state immunity from prosecution--a protection that may end once they leave office.

Although the ICC's Appeals Chamber weakened the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant in April, the cases remain active. Legal filings submitted over the summer suggest the warrants are likely to be upheld, with a final ruling potentially expected soon, keeping the legal spotlight on the Israeli leadership.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuCanadaisrael

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

