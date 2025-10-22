Trump to hold first in-person talks with Japan's new PM during 3-day visit

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Japan for three days starting Monday for his first in-person discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Kyodo News reported.

This will mark Trump's first trip to Japan in nearly six years. Takaichi, who secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on October 4, became Japan's first woman prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

During a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Trump is also expected to meet Emperor Naruhito. "President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Kihara added, noting that Takaichi's administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip, according to Kyodo News.

Takaichi is recognised for her conservative policies and hawkish security views, echoing the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who maintained a close relationship with Trump during his first US term starting in 2017. Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, last traveled to Japan in 2019 to attend the Group of 20 summit in Osaka. With Takaichi now officially elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, becoming Japan's first woman leader, the upcoming visit is expected to further solidify US-Japan ties, Kyodo News reported. Takaichi avoided a runoff with a victory in the first round of voting in the Lower House, garnering 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda's 149, Kyodo News reported.

The official Japanese news agency said that 64-year-old Takaichi won 237 of 465 votes cast in the lower house of Parliament to become Japan's prime minister. Among the challenges the new prime minister faces are a sluggish economy and the task of uniting the ruling party, which has been rocked by scandals and internal conflicts. On Monday, Takaichi, who has been seeking a new political partner, reached a formal agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who leads the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai. Takaichi, a protege of the late former PM Shinzo Abe, was already moving ahead with forming a Cabinet on Tuesday morning ahead of her formal election as prime minister. No lawmakers from the JIP are expected to join the Cabinet.