Home / World News / Trump to hold first in-person talks with Japan's new PM during 3-day visit

Trump to hold first in-person talks with Japan's new PM during 3-day visit

This will mark Trump's first trip to Japan in nearly six years. Takaichi, who secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on October 4, became Japan's first woman PM

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump is set to visit Japan for three days starting Monday | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Japan for three days starting Monday for his first in-person discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Kyodo News reported.

This will mark Trump's first trip to Japan in nearly six years. Takaichi, who secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on October 4, became Japan's first woman prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

During a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Trump is also expected to meet Emperor Naruhito. "President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Kihara added, noting that Takaichi's administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip, according to Kyodo News.

Takaichi is recognised for her conservative policies and hawkish security views, echoing the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who maintained a close relationship with Trump during his first US term starting in 2017.

Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, last traveled to Japan in 2019 to attend the Group of 20 summit in Osaka. With Takaichi now officially elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, becoming Japan's first woman leader, the upcoming visit is expected to further solidify US-Japan ties, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi avoided a runoff with a victory in the first round of voting in the Lower House, garnering 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda's 149, Kyodo News reported.

The official Japanese news agency said that 64-year-old Takaichi won 237 of 465 votes cast in the lower house of Parliament to become Japan's prime minister.

Among the challenges the new prime minister faces are a sluggish economy and the task of uniting the ruling party, which has been rocked by scandals and internal conflicts.

On Monday, Takaichi, who has been seeking a new political partner, reached a formal agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who leads the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

Takaichi, a protege of the late former PM Shinzo Abe, was already moving ahead with forming a Cabinet on Tuesday morning ahead of her formal election as prime minister. No lawmakers from the JIP are expected to join the Cabinet.

As part of the agreement, both parties will work together on several key reforms, including reducing the number of lawmakers in Japan's parliament by 10 per cent and overhauling the social security system.

The JIP's long-standing proposal to make Osaka a "secondary capital" alongside Tokyo is also expected to be included in the joint agenda. JIP's parliamentary leader, Fumitake Fujita, said the decision to form a coalition with the LDP had strong support within the party.

"There was not a single cautious, opposing, or critical opinion," Fujita told reporters after a party meeting on Sunday.

Takaichi has reportedly offered "several ministerial posts" to JIP members to strengthen the alliance. However, the party has shown reluctance to accept such positions. Former JIP leader Nobuyuki Baba told reporters that none of the party members at Sunday's meeting supported the idea of taking Cabinet posts in Takaichi's administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Melting $102 mn stolen Louvre jewels won't pay off, warns French prosecutor

At least 2 dead in massive drone, missile attack on Ukraine's capital

Prince Harry, Geoffrey Hinton call for ban on AI superintelligence

Trump seeks $230 mn from Department of Justice over earlier investigations

Musk criticises Nasa's Sean Duffy as Isaacman praises agency leader

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationJapan

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story