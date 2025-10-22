Car crashes into White House gate while Trump was inside, driver arrested

A person crashed his car into a security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night while President Donald Trump was inside. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 pm (local time) near 17th and E Streets. Several videos of the crash were circulated on social media.

More details on whether the crash was intentional or why the driver came near the White House are awaited. According to The New York Times, the driver was arrested immediately, and the police and US Secret Service officers checked the car, confirming it was safe. The authorities did not give details about the driver.

While the building was not locked down, the road near the gate will stay closed until the car is removed, the report said. This week, the White House has drawn increased attention because the East Wing is being demolished to build a new ballroom. Previous White House attacks There have been other car crashes at the White House gates in recent years, including incidents in January and May 2024, and May 2023, when a man tried to drive a truck into the gate and said he wanted to kill former US president Joe Biden. Security has been a major concern in the US after two assassination attempts on Trump last year and other attacks on politicians, including right-wing activist and close Trump aide Charlie Kirk.