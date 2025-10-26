Two suspects arrested over multimillion Louvre museum heist in Paris

Two men allegedly involved in the theft at Paris's Louvre museum have been arrested, French media reported.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the suspects were originally from the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis. One was caught at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was preparing to board a flight.

How the theft unfolded

The robbery at the museum, which houses paintings like Mona Lisa, happened on October 19 , as confirmed by French Culture Minister Rachida Dati.

According to a BBC report, the thieves used a vehicle-mounted lift to access the Galerie d’Apollon (Gallery of Apollo) via a balcony overlooking the River Seine.

Images from the scene, released by the French authorities, showed a ladder reaching a first-floor window, which the intruders cut open using power tools. After forcing entry, they reportedly threatened security guards, prompting an evacuation. The group then smashed through glass display cases containing jewels. A preliminary investigation revealed that nearly one-third of the rooms in the affected section of the museum lacked CCTV coverage, BBC reported. Police said the operation lasted only four minutes, with the thieves fleeing on two scooters parked nearby. What was stolen? Authorities confirmed that eight 19th-century pieces were stolen. According to France’s Ministry of Culture, the missing items include: