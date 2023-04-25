Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia



One of the best-known names in global aviation is preparing to step back from the front lines.

By Anurag Kotoky



The 58-year-old Malaysian would be moving on as the industry emerges from Covid. Like other carriers, AirAsia, the group Fernandes founded, was floored by the pandemic. It’s no longer quite the empire it once was, having closed down ventures in Japan and India, but still operates airlines out of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, and plans a Cambodia launch. Tony Fernandes, the larger-than-life character credited with revolutionizing budget air travel in Asia, plans to focus more on areas such as health, education and private equity.



Rapid Growth “Good leadership is to know when to go,” Fernandes said in a recent interview in Singapore. “Aviation as my journey might be coming to an end. I’ve got to talk about succession planning. Exactly when I press the button, I don’t know, but I want to talk about it because I want to attract the right leaders.”



After starting out with just two planes, AirAsia rebranded as a low-cost, no-frills carrier in January 2002, offering flights in Malaysia for as little as $3, and in some promotional cases even for free. By early 2004, it was flying from Kuala Lumpur to a handful of international destinations and soon established regional carriers like AirAsia Thailand. Fernandes, who grew up in Malaysia and the UK, dived into airlines in his mid-thirties, buying AirAsia from a government-owned conglomerate in September 2001 for a solitary Malaysian ringgit, about 30 US cents at the time.



“Tony was the first to exploit the market for discount flying,” said Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, who first met Fernandes at an AirAsia event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Singapore in 2002. “His contribution in making low-cost carriers a way to fly in this region is huge.” With the motto “Now Everyone Can Fly,” AirAsia’s red and white planes became a popular choice for jetting to places such as Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and Phnom Penh. The cheap tickets helped supercharge a boom in flying in the region, feeding the needs of a growing middle class wanting to travel and cutting out long boat journeys between thousands of islands.



“We’ve just been through the worst crisis of our life,” Fernandes said. “Culture is what kept this airline together.” More recently, Covid presented unprecedented challenges to the industry as a whole. The International Air Transport Association estimates that carriers worldwide lost $200 billion over the past three years. The key market of China — closed off to international travel for longer than anywhere else — will likely take at least another year to get back to pre-pandemic air travel levels.



“Tony’s charisma and ability to energize are exceptional. I once asked him to be keynote speaker at a sales rally and had to bring in the police to protect him from exuberant fans,” said Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer of DBS Group Holdings Ltd., who has known Fernandes since 2003. “Less well known, however, is his tenacity and resilience and willingness to hang in there.” AirAsia’s passenger traffic dropped to just 4.8 million in 2021 from almost 52 million in 2019, with the company having to ground most of its roughly-200-strong fleet as travel restrictions eviscerated demand.



“There hasn’t been a great return of capital,” said Fernandes. “I think airfares have been too low.” Even with air travel broadly recovering as 2023 progresses, high fuel prices and wider economic issues may continue to limit demand, and the days of ultra-cheap flights look numbered as airlines try to scrape out profits.



Business Revamp Yet AirAsia is still offering $70 return fares between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore for the Labor Day holiday weekend in May. The cheapest ticket on Singapore Airlines Ltd. for the same travel dates stands at $186, figures from Booking.com show.



Fernandes has said the rebranding better reflects the group’s status as an investment holding company with interests in travel and lifestyle, and helps outline that it isn’t “just an airline anymore.” While the airline still operates under the AirAsia brand, Fernandes revamped the business in 2022, changing its name to Capital A Bhd, which operates a so-called super-app that can be used to book tickets, hotels, taxis and food, as well as offering fintech services.



“I’ll never not do anything,” he said. “I’ll always do something.” Capital A expects non-airline operations to account for about 50% of total group revenue by 2026, paving the way for Fernandes to leave his beloved AirAsia airline in the hands of a successor and shift into other areas of business.

--With assistance from Chanyaporn Chanjaroen.