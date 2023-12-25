Home / World News / Maersk prepares to resume shipping via Red Sea under US-led protection

Maersk prepares to resume shipping via Red Sea under US-led protection

Houthi attacks on merchant ships have caused widespread avoidance of the southern Red Sea by the merchant fleet moving everything from manufactured goods and grains to oil and gas

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Ian Fisher


A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s second-largest container line, said it’s preparing to resume shipping through the Red Sea, thanks to a new multi-national maritime task force to protect vessels from attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We are currently working on plans for the first vessels to make the transit and for this to happen as soon as operationally possible,” the company said Sunday in an advisory. “While doing so, ensuring the safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and our number one priority in handling the challenging situation in the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden area.”

The announcement came just two days after the Copenhagen-based company said it envisions chaos in the Red Sea — caused by drone attacks from Houthis over the Israel-Hamas war — to continue for months. 

In its Sunday statement, Maersk said that the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies, is “most welcome news for the entire industry.” The US and its allies say they are considering possible military action against the Houthis, which are backed by Iran. 

Amid worries that the Israel-Hamas war may spiral into a regional conflict, the US accused Iran this weekend of being behind an attack on a tanker in the Indian Ocean.

Maersk stressed on Sunday that, while resuming transit in the Red Sea, “the overall risk is not eliminated in the area.” The company said it would “not hesitate” to re-evaluate the safety situation for its vessels and employees. 

Houthi attacks on merchant ships have caused widespread avoidance of the southern Red Sea by the merchant fleet moving everything from manufactured goods and grains to oil and gas. 

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Maersk Group to cut at least 10,000 jobs as shipping boom unravels

Logistics operator Maersk plans to add 300 EVs to its fleet in India by Oct

India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink supply chain resilience agreement

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

War exacts very heavy price from us, but we have no choice: Netanyahu

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

India evaluating implications of FTA as Bangladesh mulls RCEP membership

Substack says it won't ban extremist speech, censorship not a solution

50 elections globally amid wars cast doubt on 2024 economic outlook

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MaerskAP Moller-MaersktradeSupply chain

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story