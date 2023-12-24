India evaluating implications of FTA as Bangladesh mulls RCEP membership

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government will also have to identify the markets — in RCEP countries — where Bangladesh will be competing with India.
Bangladesh’s final decision to apply for the 15-member RCEP pact, however, will be clear after the general elections scheduled to be held next month.
Considered the world’s largest FTA, in terms of combined gross domestic product (GDP), RCEP is a pact between the 10-nation Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc and five of its FTA partners — New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina last year decided to conclude negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) by the time Bangladesh graduates from its least developed country (LDC) status in November 2026. Finalising a trade pact with India will be crucial for Bangladesh.
This is because, three years from now, Bangladesh will lose the LDC concessions it gets from India under the South Asia Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA).
This is also why Bangladesh is looking to sign new FTAs, with as many as 11 countries. Currently, the country doesn’t have any FTA yet.
During FY23, exports to Bangladesh declined by a fourth to $12 billion compared to FY22.
Major exports include industrial goods, cotton, electricity and food items, among others.
Imports from Bangladesh are lesser compared to exports and saw 10 per cent increase to $2.19 billion in FY23.
