Home / World News / Malaysia's IHH Healthcare unit sues Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over Fortis deal

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare unit sues Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over Fortis deal

On Oct, 16, Northern TK Venture filed a claim against the Japanese pharmaceuticals manufacturer stating it caused losses to the company by preventing it from proceeding with open offers

Reuters
A tort claim is a wrong that arises in court citing injury or harm to a party.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare on Tuesday said its unit filed a claim against Japan's Daiichi Sankyo in mid-October seeking damages in excess of 20 billion yen ($131.86 million) in relation to its stake buy in India's Fortis Healthcare.

On Oct, 16, Northern TK Venture filed a claim against the Japanese pharmaceuticals manufacturer stating it caused losses to the company by preventing it from proceeding with open offers to buy a stake in Fortis Healthcare in 2018.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IHH Healthcare in December 2018 halted its open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in Fortis after a court ruling ordered status quo to be maintained after Daiichi filed a contempt plea against Fortis founders, according to media reports.

"The claims filed by NTK against Daiichi Sankyo are tort claims premised on the latter's unlawful interference with NTK's trade or business, conspiracy of Daiichi Sankyo and other persons, malicious falsehood and defamation under the applicable substantive laws," IHH Healthcare said on Tuesday.

A tort claim is a wrong that arises in court citing injury or harm to a party.

NTK is also seeking an injunction to prevent Daiichi Sankyo from defaming NTK in the future, said IHH, Asia's largest private healthcare group.

 

Also Read

Sebi issues notices to 4 entities in Fortis Healthcare fund diversion case

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey ACT: Resilient Malaysia keep-off Japan 3-1 to book semifinal spot

Malaysia to discuss rice export curbs with India to find 'best solution'

CRISIL upgrades credit rating of Fortis Healthcare in biz risk profile

Pelosi assault: Defense to call witnesses in trial of man accused of attack

China's support for certain industries poses global 'risk', says Yellen

1 in 3 US Asians and Pacific Islanders faced racial abuse this year: Poll

Medics and patients stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals

Is Hamas hiding in Gaza's hospital? Israel's claim a key point in stalemate

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IHH HealthcareFortis HealthcareDaiichi Sankyo

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story