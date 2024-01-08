Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Maldives' history as tourist destination The South Asian island country spreads across 90,000 square kilometres. However, only 298 sq km of that is dry land. The tourism industry began to take shape there in the 1970s with the arrival of Italian travel enthusiast George Corbin, industry enthusiast Ahmed A. explains in a collaborative article on social media platform LinkedIn.
"As soon as they returned from the Maldives (In 1971), Corbin published articles on his new found adventure destination. They also wrote a book called Duemila isole felici, which was published in 1973," he said.
ALSO READ: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India
ALSO READ: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India
Maldives tourism: Boon and a bane A World Bank report published on Maldives in October 2023 has highlighted how, due to heavily being dependent on tourism, Maldives also faces threats of macroeconomic and external shocks. "Overall, sustained growth performance driven by tourism in the last decade has significantly reduced poverty, and Maldives performs well on poverty outcomes compared to its regional, income, and small island peers," the international agency states. However, it noted that "Heavy reliance on tourism and limited sectoral diversification remain key structural challenges as Maldives is highly vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks." The country faces high inflationary pressures due to the sharp rise in global commodity prices.
ALSO READ: Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign