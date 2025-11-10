Home / World News / Maldives president inaugurates airport built with assistance from India

Maldives president inaugurates airport built with assistance from India

Muizzu inaugurated the airport on Sunday and described it as a catalyst for unlocking the potential of the northern Maldives and enhancing global connectivity

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has inaugurated the Hanimaadhoo International Airport, a project funded under the Indian government's Line of Credit assistance, calling it a gateway to prosperity for the country's north.

Muizzu inaugurated the airport on Sunday and described it as a "catalyst for unlocking the potential of the northern Maldives and enhancing global connectivity", according to a statement by the President's Office.

Calling it a gateway to prosperity for the north, he said, This is not just an airport, it is a symbol of economic transformation."  Muizzu said that the newly opened airport would bring further advancement to tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and the economy, as well as social development to the north, the Sun.mv news portal reported.

The inauguration was attended by Indian Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and senior officials from both nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Muizzu said the airport serves as a monument that testifies to the strength of Maldives-India ties as the countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year, news portal Edition.mv reported.

In an X post, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives called the airport a "true vehicle for progress and prosperity, and a symbol of India's commitment under Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR vision".

The airport's development is funded by a USD 800 million line of credit issued by EXIM Bank, India, under an agreement executed between the Maldivian government and the bank in 2019, the Sun.mv news portal reported.

The development of Hanimaadhoo International Airport was contracted to India's JMC Projects for USD 136.6 million, it said, adding that the airport will help improve tourism in northern atolls.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdulla Khaleel here, with both reaffirming commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaleel expressed gratitude for the continued support extended to the Maldives by India.

Both ministers reiterated their commitment to the partnership between India and the Maldives, and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation, enhance connectivity, and advance mutually beneficial development initiatives, state-run Public Service Media (PSM News) said.

The Indian High Commission in a post on X described it as fruitful discussions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India Maldives tiesIndia MaldivesMaldives

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

