After 40 days of partial closure that disrupted food aid, air travel, and public services, US senators have struck a bipartisan deal with the White House to reopen the government, potentially ending one of the longest shutdowns in years.

According to Reuters, the agreement was reached late Sunday night between at least eight Senate Democrats, Republican leaders, and White House officials. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal between 8:30 and 9 pm (local time).

If passed, the measure will move to the House of Representatives before being sent to President Donald Trump for approval.

What’s in the deal?

• Led by Senators Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan, in coordination with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the White House.

• Includes a “minibus” funding bill covering key departments like Agriculture through next fall. • Adds a continuing resolution to finance the rest of the government until January 30. • Fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) through September 2026. • Reverses layoff notices issued to government workers during the shutdown. • Democrats accepted a December vote on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, instead of an immediate renewal. ALSO READ: US govt shutdown forces some overseas bases to stop paying workers Democrats accepted a December vote on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, instead of an immediate renewal. What they’re saying President Donald Trump , returning from a Commander’s game, hinted that the shutdown could soon end.

“Looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown. We’ll never agree to give any substantial money to prisoners or illegals that come into our country... You’ll know very soon.” Senate Republican Leader John Thune said a test vote was “coming together”, warning that “this kind of stuff can drag on indefinitely if you allow it to”. Obamacare subsidies at the core The ACA subsidies remain the main sticking point in the budget debate. Democrats are seeking a one-year extension to prevent insurance premiums from rising, while Republicans want to defer the issue to future negotiations.