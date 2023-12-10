Home / World News / Maldives reports contamination in Pakistani syrups, suspension medicines

Maldives reports contamination in Pakistani syrups, suspension medicines

The report prompted the World Health Organisation to issue an alert urging countries to step up vigilance and test products manufactured by a Lahore-based pharmaceutical company, according to Dawn

WHO Logo
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maldives has reported contamination in Pakistani syrups and suspension medicines, Dawn reported.

The report prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert urging countries to step up vigilance and test products manufactured by a Lahore-based pharmaceutical company, according to Dawn.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

After receiving information from Maldives, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) sealed the syrup section of the company, Pharmix Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd. The authority may also initiate legal action after receiving lab test reports.

The substances found in the syrups are reportedly used in hydraulic brake fluids, stamp pad inks, paints, plastics and cosmetics.

A company representative, Fayaz Ahmed, confirmed that Drap had sealed the firm's syrup section, but said that no company does it willfully. At the moment, he said, he was not in a position to comment on the issue.

As per a statement, the WHO's medical product alert referred to five different syrups and suspension medicines initially detected in the Maldives and Pakistan and notified to the organisation on November 8. Some of the tainted products have also been detected in Belize, Fiji and Laos.

It stated: "The five products are Alergo Syrup, Emidone Suspension, Mucorid Syrup, Ulcofin Suspension and Zincell Syrup. A total of 23 batches of these products are affected. The stated manufacturer of all the affected products is Pharmix Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd Pakistan."

"In November 2023, samples of five different batches of Alergo syrup were screened for non-compliance by the quality control laboratory of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) in accordance with the thin-layer chromatography (TLC) test for diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) for inclusion in the International Pharmacopoeia. The routine screening detected potentially unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO stated, as per Dawn.

A pharmacist told Dawn that DEG and EG were used the world over in liquid preparation for antifreeze e.g. hydraulic brake fluids, stamp pad inks, ballpoint pens, solvents, paints, plastics, films, and cosmetics.

According to Drap CEO Asim Rauf, the regulator had issued protocols and all the companies were bound to follow them.

"The Lahore-based company had manufactured its products in 2021, before issuance of the protocols, and the contamination has been found in some of the batches in Maldives and within Pakistan," he said, adding, "All syrups of the company have been recalled and the syrup section of the company has been sealed. Moreover, samples have been sent to a laboratory for further tests.

Also Read

India pushes to maintain military presence in 'strategically imp' Maldives

Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives presidential election

Kiren Rijiju inspects India-funded key connectivity project in Maldives

Muizzu, new president of Maldives, asks India to withdraw military presence

Committed to policy of engagement with int'l community: Maldives president

Hong Kong holds first district council elections since electoral overhaul

Nawaz Sharif seeking fourth term via selection: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Global rate-cut standoff looms in 2023 policy finale; all eyes on Fed, BOE

6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured as Tornado tears through middle of Tennessee

India opted holistic approach to environment conservation: Bhupendra Yadav

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MaldivesPakistan MedicinesWHOPakistan army

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story