Nawaz Sharif seeking fourth term via selection: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

The PPP chairman's remarks come as political parties in Pakistan prepare for the upcoming general elections slated for February 8 next year

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 09:32 AM IST
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is seeking a fourth term via "selection", Geo News reported.

Geo News is a Pakistani television news channel.

Taking a jibe at Nawaz, Bilawal said, "Mian sahib you have come [to the power] three times via 'selection'. At least be 'elected' for [your] fourth tenure [as prime minister this time]," the PPP leader said while addressing a political gathering in Lower Dir.

According to Geo News, ever since the announcement of the poll date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PPP and the PML-N -- former allies -- have witnessed an intensifying verbal showdown with the former accusing the latter of getting special treatment whereas the rest of the parties are being denied a level playing field ahead of elections.

Calling on Nawaz to indulge in politics that respects the sanctity of the vote and does not insult it, the former foreign minister underscored that he along with the people of Pakistan will not accept the PML-N supremo as the country's premier if he comes to power "via selection".

"If [Nawaz] comes through selection then neither the public nor I will accept [that result]," he warned, adding that he will resist every "selected" ruler, as per Geo News.

The PPP leader also disapproved of Nawaz's bid to become the prime minister for the fourth time, saying that what difference would it make if a person, who has failed three times, came to power one more time.

Bilawal added that the PML-N supremo had been involved in 'revenge politics' when he was 'selected' via the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) -- Nawaz-led political alliance formed against the PPP's Benazir Bhutto-led government in 1988.

"In his second term, Mian sahib wanted to become amir ul momineen," Bilawal said.

Topics :Imran KhanNawaz SharifBilawal BhuttoPakistan Pakistan army

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 09:32 AM IST

