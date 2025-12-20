Mamdani revamps hiring after old antisemitic remarks prompt aide to quit

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team said on Friday that it would hire an outside legal team to help vet potential hires, following the abrupt resignation of an appointee over antisemitic social media posts she made more than a decade ago.

Mr. Mamdani said at a news conference on Staten Island that he had been unaware of the social media posts by the appointee, Catherine Almonte Da Costa, before the Anti-Defamation League brought them to light on Thursday.

Mr. Mamdani had named Ms. Da Costa as his director of appointments, a job in which she would have overseen City Hall hiring, the day before. He said he would not have hired her had he known what she had written.