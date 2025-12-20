Home / World News / Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 yrs in corruption case

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 yrs in corruption case

Special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the judgment in the case in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi

The case is about alleged fraud in state gifts, which the former first couple received from the Saudi government in 2021
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
A Pakistan accountability court on Saturday sentenced jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years imprisonment each in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

The case is about alleged fraud in state gifts, which the former first couple received from the Saudi government in 2021.

Special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the judgment in the case in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan and Bushra were awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under different Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on each of them.

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Court casescorruption

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

