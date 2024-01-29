Man walks on parked plane's wing in Mexico, passengers hail him. Here's why

A man was turned over to police in Mexico after he opened the emergency exit and walked out on the wing of a stationed plane at the airport on Thursday.

The airport said in a statement that "yesterday a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else."

However, in a surprise move, the co-passengers on the flight turned up in large numbers, supporting the man's action, which they hailed as "life saving."

77 co-passengers supported the man's action At least 77 passengers aboard the AeroMexico flight to Guatemala signed a handwritten statement for the man, extending their support to him.

They claimed that the situation arose as the airline made them wait for four hours without providing water or ventilation while the flight was delayed.

"The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers…," according to the statement. Man's actions forced the plane to be changed Unhappy with the delay, the accused opened the emergency door and stepped out on the wing. This event required the plane to be changed.

An incident report filed with airport authorities largely confirmed the incident. According to the report, the Mexican airline reported a disturbance due to a passenger discontent around 11:37 am on flight AM672.

The flight was originally scheduled to take off at 8:45 am. However, due to a maintenance alert on the plane, the captain had to return to the gate for the required maintenance.

Airport authorities did not identify the man and declined to comment on the legal action, if taken any, against him.

(With AP inputs)