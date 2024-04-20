Home / World News / Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries: Police

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries: Police

The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital

Donald Trump holds print outs of news stories as he speaks to reporters at the end of the day at Manhattan criminal court as jury selection continues for his trial in New York, April 18, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
AP
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial has died, police said.

The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital.

The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30 pm Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witnesses said.

A large number of police officers were nearby when it happened. Some officers and bystanders rushed to the aid of the man, who was hospitalised in critical condition.

The man, who police said had travelled from Florida to New York in the last few days, hadn't breached any security checkpoints to get into the park.

The park outside the courthouse has been a gathering spot for protesters, journalists and gawkers throughout Trump's trial, which began with jury selection Monday.

Through Friday, the streets and sidewalks in the area around the courthouse were generally wide open and crowds have been small and largely orderly.

Authorities said they were also reviewing the security protocols, including whether to restrict access to the park. The side street where Trump enters and leaves the building is off limits.

We may have to shut this area down, New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said at a news conference outside the courthouse, adding that officials would discuss the security plan soon.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

