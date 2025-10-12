Nobel Institute suspects 'espionage' after surge in Machado betting odds

The Nobel Institute has said that espionage was “highly likely” behind a potential leak preceding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, reported news agency AFP.

Institute director Kristian Berg Harpviken told Norway’s TV2 that the sudden spike in betting odds for Machado before the announcement suggested “outside interference".

According to Polymarket data, Machado’s odds of winning jumped from 3.75 per cent to nearly 73 per cent overnight on Thursday, just hours before the Nobel Committee’s official declaration in Oslo. No media outlet or analyst had previously named her among the favourites, the report said.

Nobel institute to tighten security “It’s highly likely it’s espionage,” Harpviken told TV2, adding that the institute would investigate the matter and strengthen security measures. He said espionage “could make it appear as if someone on the inside deliberately leaked information", but considered that scenario “improbable". “It’s no secret that the Nobel Institute is subject to espionage,” he added. “It is of interest to both state and non-state actors, for political or economic motives — and this has been going on for decades.” Committee denies internal leaks Nobel committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes dismissed suggestions of deliberate leaks. “I don’t think there have ever been any leaks in the entire history of the prize. I can’t imagine that’s the case,” said Frydnes.