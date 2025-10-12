Home / World News / Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently on a six-day India visit

Dan Scavino
Scavino will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, the president announced on Sunday.

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently on a six-day India visit.

Trump announced Scavino's appointment in a post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India."  Scavino will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, "a very big and important position", Trump said.

"Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!!" he added.

The Presidential Personnel Office oversees the selection process for presidential appointments and works to recruit candidates to serve the president in departments and agencies throughout the Executive Branch, according to the White House website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseTrump govt

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

