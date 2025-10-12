Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

US President Donald Trump has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, the president announced on Sunday.

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently on a six-day India visit.

Trump announced Scavino's appointment in a post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India." Scavino will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, "a very big and important position", Trump said.