Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone's Grammy jumpsuit for wife's birthday

Mark Zuckerberg may be known for his signature casual wardrobe, but for his wife Priscilla Chan’s milestone birthday, he went for an outfit no one saw coming. Ditching the typical billionaire CEO look, the Meta boss recreated Benson Boone’s unforgettable blue jumpsuit from the Grammys — delivering a surprise that had guests roaring with laughter.

At Chan’s 40th birthday celebration, Zuckerberg made a grand entrance in a tuxedo, only to pull off a dramatic reveal. In a video shared on Instagram, he took the stage in front of a delighted crowd — including his unsuspecting wife — and, with the help of two people, tore away his tux to unveil the sparkling blue jumpsuit, just as Boone had done during his performance of Beautiful Things at the Grammys. The birthday surprise didn’t stop there — Zuckerberg even sang a song for Chan, making the moment even more memorable.

"Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of his now-viral post.

Boone had made waves at the Grammys last month when he surprised audiences by stripping down to the now-iconic blue ensemble during his performance. Reports suggest that Zuckerberg didn’t just replicate the look — he wore the exact same jumpsuit Boone sported on stage, as confirmed by a Meta staffer.

Chan also shared glimpses of the birthday bash on social media, posting photos and videos of the celebration, her multiple outfit changes, and, of course, her husband’s unexpected performance.

This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has gone the extra mile to show his love for Chan. Last August, he commissioned a massive sculpture of her and placed it in their backyard — a grand tribute crafted by artist Daniel Arsham.

Zuckerberg and Chan’s love story dates back to their Harvard days, where they first met at a party. After years of dating, they tied the knot and have now been married for over 12 years. The couple shares three children, and if this birthday celebration is any indication, Zuckerberg certainly knows how to keep things entertaining.