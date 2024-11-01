Marvel's Avengers reunite to endorse Kamala Harris in election endgame

The iconic cast of Avengers Cinematic Universe has reunited, not to save the universe this time, but to rally support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris just days before the United States heads to the polls.

Marvel’s stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo, ‘assembled’ on a video call to officially endorse Harris, who is vying for the White House against former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The video, first released by Vanity Fair on Thursday evening, captures a playful exchange among the Avengers cast as they riff on their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters while emphasising the importance of voting for Harris. The clip begins with Scarlett Johansson’s character inviting her superhero team into a video call, sparking a discussion on potential campaign slogans for Harris. They eventually settle on ‘Down with Democracy’, turning it into a Marvel-inspired Harris/Walz campaign video, complete with dramatic music and comic-style visuals. The video concludes with a prompt to viewers: ‘Vote on November 5’.

Mark Ruffalo, an outspoken supporter of the Democratic Party known for his portrayal of the Hulk, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), urging Americans to cast their ballots. “Don’t sit this one out,” he wrote. “This is the one where we could lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, the Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and life-saving vaccines. This is real and it’s coming for you.”

“We're back. Let's #AssembleForDemocracy. In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts #VoteBlue! Vote @KamalaHarris @Tim_Walz,” he said.

Joining Ruffalo in sharing the call-to-action, Downey Jr, famous for his role as Iron Man, posted the video on Instagram. Alongside Avengers stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Bettany (Vision), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine), the cast collectively brainstormed ways to drive home their endorsement. Downey’s post was captioned, “Let’s #AssembleForDemocracy!” and tagged both Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Danai Gurira, paying homage to her Black Panther roots, proposed the rallying cry, ‘Kamala Forever’, a nod to the famous ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute.

Following the video’s release, ‘Down with Democracy’ surged as one of the top trends on X, as users shared clips of the Avengers star cast advocating for Harris. This endorsement is part of a broader wave of Hollywood backing for Harris and Democratic candidates, with stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others publicly voicing their support through donations, public events, and social media posts.