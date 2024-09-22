Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marxist leaning leader Anura Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka presidential polls

Earlier, the Election Commission ordered a second round of counting after no candidate secured over 50 per cent votes needed to be declared the winner of Saturday's election

Anura Dissanayake, Srilanka President
Anura Dissanayake, Srilanka President | Credit: X/@@anuradisanayake
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday was declared winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election by the country's Election Commission after an unprecedented second round of counting of votes.

Dissanayake, 56, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe was eliminated in the first round after he failed to become within the top two in the vote list.

NPP said Dissanayake will take oath on Monday.

Earlier, the Election Commission ordered a second round of counting after no candidate secured over 50 per cent votes needed to be declared the winner of Saturday's election.

Dissanayake will be the country's 9th president.

No election in Sri Lanka has ever progressed to the second round of counting, as single candidates have always emerged as clear winners based on first-preference votes.


First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

