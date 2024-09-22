Taiwan detects 6 PLA aircrafts and 6 PLAN vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected six Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday. According to the MND, three of the six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and central areas of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval vessels, along with coastal-based missile systems, to monitor PLA activities.

Earlier on Saturday, the MND said that it detected seven Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Five of the seven PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and central areas of the country's ADIZ.

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military operations near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises around the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to a report by Taiwan News.

Gray zone tactics are considered "a series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempt to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949; however, China views Taiwan as part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.