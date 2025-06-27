Home / World News / Masayoshi Son prepares to pick successor from within SoftBank Group

Masayoshi Son prepares to pick successor from within SoftBank Group

The 67-year-old has several candidates in mind, but won't make an announcement until the last minute, Son said during a general shareholders' meeting in Tokyo

Masayoshi Son, SoftBank
Masayoshi Son said he plans to hand over the reins of SoftBank Group Corp. to someone within the technology and telecom group. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Min Jeong Lee
 
Masayoshi Son said he plans to hand over the reins of SoftBank Group Corp. to someone within the technology and telecom group, addressing what may be the single biggest concern among investors and business partners.
 
The 67-year-old has several candidates in mind, but won’t make an announcement until the last minute, Son said during a general shareholders’ meeting in Tokyo on Friday.
 
“I’m mentally prepared for anything, and am ready to hand over the reins at any time,” he said. He added that he didn’t want to make any announcement until the last minute for fear of making his successor arrogant. “It’s a delicate balance.” 
 
SoftBank’s ability to finance big bets resides in part on fervent support from Japanese retail investors, who in the past have been quick to snatch up the tech investor’s bonds. Many have held on to SoftBank shares from before the dot-com boom and bust, waiting for decades for the stock to overtake its former highs.The annual shareholders’ meeting has given the billionaire a regular chance to pitch his vision of tech-driven progress to investors.
 
Son also said he’s now cornered key artificial intelligence chip architecture, part of an ambition to become the world’s top platform in an age in which AI surpasses human abilities. 
 
“We want to become the world’s top platformer for ASI,” he said, adding that it’ll be a winner-take-all arena. SoftBank controls chip designer Arm Holdings Plc and plans to invest as much as $30 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. “These are indispensable for ASI,” he said, noting also that SoftBank has acquired Graphcore Ltd. and has plans to buy Ampere Computing LLC. “I’m all-in.” 
 
Son seeks to build in Arizona a large manufacturing hub akin to China’s Shenzhen and help bring back high-tech manufacturing to the US, Bloomberg reported earlier. As part of that endeavor, he’s floated a partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has a factory in the state and has pledged to invest a total of $165 billion in the US.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khamenei rebukes Trump for surrender remark, claims victory over US regime

US Treasury deal with G7 kills 'revenge tax' that spooked Wall Street

SpaceX seeks return of debris, rejects Mexico's pollution complaint

Louisiana becomes latest US state to redefine natural gas as green energy

EU prepared for breakdown in US trade talks: European Commission prez

Topics :Softbank GroupSoftBankartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story