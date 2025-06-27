SpaceX seeks return of debris, rejects Mexico's pollution complaint

By Amy Stillman

“As previously stated, there are no hazards to the surrounding area,” said SpaceX in a post on X. “SpaceX looks forward to working with the Mexican government and local authorities for the return of the debris as soon as possible.”

Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that SpaceX’s Starship rocket launches in Texas have polluted an area in Mexico with debris. Mexico’s government would file lawsuits if it determined that any laws had been violated, she said.

SpaceX’s Texas launch site, known as Starbase, has drawn criticism for its potential effect on local wildlife. Earlier this month, rocket debris was found in the state of Tamaulipas by a local environment group that protects sea turtles.

“Previous independent tests conducted on materials inside Starship, including toxicity analyses, confirm they pose no chemical, biological, or toxicological risks,” SpaceX said on X, adding that the company maintained a safety zone around the test site.