Massive 47-Foot asteroid set to soar past Earth tomorrow, NASA confirms

NASA scientists continuously monitor asteroids near Earth to evaluate any potential threat. Recently, the space agency shared an update about three asteroids: 2025 CJ3, 2025 CF1, and 2025 CO that passed our planet on February 10.

Another 47-feet asteroid, 2025 CV, is expected to make a close approach to Earth on February 12, safely passing at a distance of 4.76 million km–about five times the distance between earth and the moon.

The asteroid is moving at a speed of 21,072 miles per hour and it will be closest to Earth at 2:52 PM IST tomorrow. Another asteroid, 2025 CN2, which is roughly the size of a bus, is set to approach Earth on February 13. These space rocks are no threat to Earth as Nasa closely monitors them as part of planetary defence efforts.

However, some of these space rocks could be a cause for concern, as a massive asteroid was responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs millions of years ago. Another such asteroid could potentially threaten life on Earth, which is why Nasa has taken significant steps to develop strategies to deal with potential asteroid threats.

How does Nasa tackle potential asteroid threats?

Lindley Johnson, Lead Program Executive for NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, once in an interview with Business Insider, shared the agency's strategy to tackle such problems.

In the initial step, a global team of astronomers called the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN), tracks the asteroids, and the level of potential danger, and accordingly issues warnings.

If any asteroid has a chance to collide with Earth, IAWN first assesses the risk involved and if there is a regional threat, NASA would notify the White House and release an official public statement.

However, if there is a global threat from that asteroid, IAWN will coordinate with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and develop an international response plan.

During Johnson's interview, he emphasised on finding such asteroids, before they found us. “I don’t have a red phone on my desk or anything. But we do have formal procedures by which notification of a serious impact would be provided," he added.

The International Asteroid Warning Network has discovered over 34,000 near-Earth asteroids and ensures that researchers remain vigilant about any potential risks to the planet.

What are Near-Earth objects?

Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are space bodies that pass close to Earth. These asteroids help scientists to study the history of the solar system. NASA uses radar and missions such as OSIRIS-REx to study and understand asteroids as it helps Nasa to improve planetary defence strategies.