Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'Swindler, Scam Altman': Musk hits back after OpenAI buyout rejection

'Swindler, Scam Altman': Musk hits back after OpenAI buyout rejection

A consortium of investors, led by Elon Musk, had made an unsolicited bid of $97.4 billion to purchase the non-profit overseeing OpenAI

Elon Musk
Elon Musk posted a video of Sam Altman with the caption
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Yet again, Elon Musk has stirred a row with his post on X. In his latest post, Musk called OpenAI CEO Sam Altman a "swindler". Musk's comment came after Altman rejected the former's offer to buy OpenAI.
 
A consortium of investors, led by Musk, had made an unsolicited bid of $97.4 billion to purchase the non-profit overseeing OpenAI. The Tesla chief framed the offer as an effort to restore the organisation to its original mission of being an "open-source, safety-focused force for good".   
 
Altman, however, dismissed the proposal with a pointed jab at Musk’s social media venture. "No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want," he quipped, referencing Musk’s 2022 acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion and its subsequent drop in valuation.  
 
Musk fired back in the comments, simply writing "Swindler", before posting a video of Altman with the caption "Scam Altman".  
 
Altman-Musk: A long-running AI rivalry  
 
The friction between Musk and Altman stems from their diverging approaches to artificial intelligence. Once a co-founder of OpenAI, Musk has since become a vocal critic, accusing Altman of prioritising commercial gains over AI ethics. Their dispute escalated in 2023 when Musk launched xAI as a direct competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, followed by a lawsuit in 2024 over OpenAI’s ties to Microsoft.  
 
In 2025, their clash took on political dimensions with the launch of Stargate, a $500 billion AI initiative backed by former US President Donald Trump and Altman. While Trump praised Altman’s leadership, Musk dismissed the project as financially unsound and used X to attack Altman personally. In response, Altman questioned Musk’s intentions, further deepening an already heated and highly publicised AI rivalry.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Testimony in trial of man accused of trying to kill Rushdie enters 2nd day

Trump signs order pausing law barring firms from bribing foreign officials

US Congressmen slam Biden admin for 'misguided crusade' against Adani Group

Google renames 'Gulf of Mexico' as 'Gulf of America' after Trump's order

Europe to embrace AI on day 2 of Paris summit amid unclear global consensus

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpOpenAIChatGPT

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story