Massive explosion strikes Tehran as Israel targets 'heart' of city

A massive explosion struck Iran's capital on Sunday as the Israeli military said it was targeting the "heart" of the city.

The blast sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and shook the ground. It wasn't immediately clear what the target was. The blast appeared centred in a neighbourhood home to the country's police headquarters and Iranian state television.

The Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran. It said that on the first day of the war, the military cleared the path to Tehran, and on the second day, it was striking central Tehran.