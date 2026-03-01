Home / World News / Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, says US will hit back harder

Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, says US will hit back harder

Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:22 AM IST
US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday not to escalate its attacks, writing online that America will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"  Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," Trump wrote.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

