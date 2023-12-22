Home / World News / McDonald outlet shut down after crack pipe found in food order at US' Ohio

A McDonald's customer stated he and his girlfriend found a break pipe in a breakfast order from the restaurant's drive-thru. A vessel for smoking hard drugs is called a crack pipe

McDonald’s. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
The American fast food chain, McDonald's outlet was temporarily closed down in the US's Ohio after a customer found a crack pipe in a morning meal order. The customer took the meal bag back to the store so an item like that wouldn't "end up in a Happy Meal".
McDonald's Corporation is an American multinational fast food chain, established in 1940 as a café functioned by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in San Bernardino, California, US.

McDonald's is the world's biggest fast food restaurant chain, serving over 69 million customers everyday in more than 100 nations in over 40,000 outlets starting around 2021. McDonald's is most popular for its burgers, cheeseburgers and French fries, despite the fact that their menu additionally incorporates different things like fruit, chicken, fish, and salads. Their best-selling authorised item are their French fries, next on Big Mac in the list. 

McDonald's outlet shut down in US's Ohio: Insight
The customer first posted about the incident on Reddit, claiming that he went to the Columbus, Ohio, McDonald's on Tuesday morning and ordered two breakfast items through the drive-thru window.
Close to one hour after the fact, the client got back to Mcdonald's, having tracked down a crack pipe in his pack of food. A break pipe is ordinarily utilized for smoking rocks, a narcotic restricted for recreational utilisation practically nationwide.
A 20-year-old McDonald's worker went to the client's vehicle to gather his details, according to Newsweek. But, the customer denied a refund and detailed his find to Franklin County Public Health.

McDonald's shut in Columbus: Overview
According to the Columbus Dispatch, a number of health code violations led health officials to close the McDonald's on Wednesday.
The investigator's report said construction labourers were tracked down moving freely through the eatery, leaving "construction dust on surfaces of food preparation counters, equipment and flooring."
Alex Mendoza, the local McDonald's franchisee owner, told Newsweek that the café's closure had nothing to do with the crack pipe. The outlet has until January 3 to address the health code violations it has been blamed for.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

