McDonald outlet shut down after crack pipe found in food order at US' Ohio

The American fast food chain, McDonald's outlet was temporarily closed down in the US's Ohio after a customer found a crack pipe in a morning meal order. The customer took the meal bag back to the store so an item like that wouldn't "end up in a Happy Meal".

McDonald's Corporation is an American multinational fast food chain, established in 1940 as a café functioned by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in San Bernardino, California, US.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

McDonald's is the world's biggest fast food restaurant chain, serving over 69 million customers everyday in more than 100 nations in over 40,000 outlets starting around 2021. McDonald's is most popular for its burgers, cheeseburgers and French fries, despite the fact that their menu additionally incorporates different things like fruit, chicken, fish, and salads. Their best-selling authorised item are their French fries, next on Big Mac in the list.

McDonald's outlet shut down in US's Ohio: Insight The customer first posted about the incident on Reddit, claiming that he went to the Columbus, Ohio, McDonald's on Tuesday morning and ordered two breakfast items through the drive-thru window. Close to one hour after the fact, the client got back to Mcdonald's, having tracked down a crack pipe in his pack of food. A break pipe is ordinarily utilized for smoking rocks, a narcotic restricted for recreational utilisation practically nationwide. A 20-year-old McDonald's worker went to the client's vehicle to gather his details, according to Newsweek. But, the customer denied a refund and detailed his find to Franklin County Public Health.