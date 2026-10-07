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McDonald's hit with class action alleging AI-powered menu price-fixing

The lawsuit, filed on Friday, said ‌McDonald's violated US antitrust law by ​conspiring with independent franchisees ​to fix prices using algorithms trained on nonpublic data

McDonald's
McDonald's, ​in a statement on Monday, called the allegations speculative and uninformed (Photo: Reuters)
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2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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McDonald's has been ​sued in federal court in Chicago in a proposed nationwide class action alleging the fast-food company illegally coordinates menu prices across its franchises and company-owned restaurants through an AI-powered pricing system.
 
The lawsuit, filed on Friday, said ‌McDonald's violated US antitrust law by ​conspiring with independent franchisees ​to fix prices using algorithms trained on nonpublic data.
 
Reuters reported ​last week that McDonald's pricing engine uses machine-learning algorithms to continually analyze data from millions of daily transactions across its nearly 14,000 restaurants.
 
The lawsuit cited the Reuters article, which said other fast-food companies ​are also turning to AI to help with pricing and other ‌operations.
 
"Independent businesses must set their prices independently," the lawsuit said.
 
McDonald's, ​in a statement on Monday, called the allegations speculative and uninformed.
 
"AI does not set the price of a Big Mac or any other ‌menu item," the company said. ​It said franchisees make their ‌own pricing decisions, and that the use of pricing recommendation tools ‌and analytics is widespread across industries.
 
US plaintiffs have filed a ​wave of class actions in recent years alleging that companies used algorithms or AI to illegally coordinate prices ​for hotel rooms, apartment rentals and other purchases.
 
Lark Turner, a lawyer for the plaintiff, said in a statement, ‌that McDonald's is "leveraging its troves of data and its franchised system ‌to nickel-and-dime consumers down to the last French fry."
 
The plaintiff, an Illinois resident, is seeking to represent a class of potentially millions of McDonald's customers, the lawsuit said.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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