By Gerry Smith and Daniela Sirtori

A severe E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Corp.’s Quarter Pounders sickened dozens of people in the US, mainly in Colorado and Nebraska, and killed one, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including a child with complications from HUS, a syndrome that damages small blood vessels and can lead to deadly clots, the agency said. Of the people who have been interviewed, all reported eating at McDonald’s before falling ill between Sept 27 and Oct 11, the CDC said, with most specifying a Quarter Pounder. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The restaurant chain’s shares dropped more than 10 per cent in postmarket trading before paring losses. If the current 5.7 per cent decline holds, McDonald’s shares are on pace for their biggest drop since March 2020.





McDonald’s said it was taking “swift and decisive action” to control the outbreak. It removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the affected areas and instructed all local restaurants to remove the slivered onions that it identified as the likely culprit from their supply chains. Twenty-six cases have been reported in Colorado, the state’s health department said. One older person with underlying conditions in Colorado has died after contracting E coli, according to the statement, and state public health officials are coordinating with the CDC.

“Negative food safety news is never welcomed by restaurants operators, especially those working to improve the brand image after getting off-sides on consumer affordability in recent years,” Tower said.

The company has removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. It also said that some of the infections may stem from a single supplier of the onions that serves three distribution centers.

The true number of people infected is likely much higher than is currently known and may involve additional states, the CDC said. That’s because many people recover without being tested. The case count may also continue to rise because it takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, the agency said.

Contaminated Food

Major outbreaks can haunt restaurant chains for years. In 2015, an E. coli and norovirus outbreak across Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc locations in multiple states led to a drastic drop in sales, as well as fines. In August 2022, the lettuce served at hundreds of Wendy’s Co. stores was linked to dozens of E. coli infections in the US Midwest.

It can be spread through contact with contaminated foods, often raw or undercooked meat. It can also be transmitted via fruits and vegetables, which may be contaminated via tainted irrigation water. Cooking typically kills the bacteria.

The CDC said the specific ingredient causing the outbreak hadn’t been identified and investigators were focused on two ingredients: fresh, slivered onions and fresh beef patties. McDonald’s told the CDC it pulled those products and removed Quarter Pounders from stores in the affected states while the investigation continues.

A preliminary analysis by the US Food and Drug Administration suggested the slivered onions were a likely source of the contamination, the agency said. It’s working to confirm the findings and determine if the onions were served or sold at other businesses.