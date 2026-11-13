Meet Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO after Jensen Huang's exit

Nvidia's longtime Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following Jensen Huang's resignation from the top post on Thursday. Huang stepped down amid reports of an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Kress, who has served as Nvidia's CFO since joining the company in 2013, will hold both positions until a permanent successor is named. The company's board is considering candidates from within and outside Nvidia as it begins the search for a new CEO.

With more than 13 years at the chipmaker, Kress has played a key role in overseeing Nvidia's finances through its transformation into one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

In her first statement after taking on the interim role, Kress said the company's strength came from its people. "Together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years," she said. Nvidia's board has expressed confidence in Kress and the existing leadership team, saying the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap will continue without interruption as the search for a permanent CEO gets underway. Kress's career before Nvidia Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as executive vice-president and CFO, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in the technology industry. Before joining Nvidia, she spent three years at Cisco as senior vice-president and CFO of its Business Technology and Operations Finance organisation. Earlier, Kress spent 13 years at Microsoft, where she held several finance positions. One of her key assignments was as CFO of Microsoft's Server and Tools division, a role she held for four years.