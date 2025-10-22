Melting $102 mn stolen Louvre jewels won't pay off, warns French prosecutor

French prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the robbery at the Louvre museum in Paris caused an estimated €88 million ($102 million) in losses, according to a report by France 24.

Thieves stole eight priceless royal jewels, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace given by Napoleon-I to his wife and a diamond-studded diadem that belonged to Empress Eugénie. Authorities warned that the thieves would not make nearly that amount if they tried to melt the jewels down.

While melting them down could give thieves a small profit, the real value lies in their heritage and rarity, making resale extremely risky. These pieces are almost impossible to sell legally because their history is so well documented, prosecutor Beccuau noted.

Investigation underway The prosecutor further said that around 60 investigators are working to catch the four people involved in the daylight heist . Officials believe it was an organised crime group. They used a truck with a ladder to reach a window in the Apollo Gallery, then cut through the glass display cases to take the jewellery. The robbers escaped on scooters, leaving behind a diamond-studded crown they dropped while fleeing. According to the report, authorities are examining fingerprints, surveillance footage from the Louvre and nearby highways to track down the suspects. Security concerns at the Louvre The robbery has raised fresh questions about security at French museums . According to the report, security upgrades at the Louvre were delayed, and only a quarter of one wing had video surveillance. Louvre president Laurence des Cars warned the government earlier this year about the “worrying level of obsolescence” and the need for urgent renovations.