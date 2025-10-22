Home / World News / Melting $102 mn stolen Louvre jewels won't pay off, warns French prosecutor

Melting $102 mn stolen Louvre jewels won't pay off, warns French prosecutor

While melting them down could give thieves a small profit, the real value lies in their heritage and rarity, making resale extremely risky

Louvre jewels (2025): Empress Eugenie's royal jewels — brooch and diadem — were stolen in a 7-minute heist. The robbers dropped the crown during their escape
The robbery has raised fresh questions about security at French museums.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
French prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the robbery at the Louvre museum in Paris caused an estimated €88 million ($102 million) in losses, according to a report by France 24. 
Thieves stole eight priceless royal jewels, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace given by Napoleon-I to his wife and a diamond-studded diadem that belonged to Empress Eugénie. Authorities warned that the thieves would not make nearly that amount if they tried to melt the jewels down.
 
While melting them down could give thieves a small profit, the real value lies in their heritage and rarity, making resale extremely risky. These pieces are almost impossible to sell legally because their history is so well documented, prosecutor Beccuau noted.

Investigation underway

The prosecutor further said that around 60 investigators are working to catch the four people involved in the daylight heist. Officials believe it was an organised crime group. They used a truck with a ladder to reach a window in the Apollo Gallery, then cut through the glass display cases to take the jewellery. The robbers escaped on scooters, leaving behind a diamond-studded crown they dropped while fleeing. 
According to the report, authorities are examining fingerprints, surveillance footage from the Louvre and nearby highways to track down the suspects.

Security concerns at the Louvre

The robbery has raised fresh questions about security at French museums. According to the report, security upgrades at the Louvre were delayed, and only a quarter of one wing had video surveillance. Louvre president Laurence des Cars warned the government earlier this year about the “worrying level of obsolescence” and the need for urgent renovations.

History of heists

This is not the first recent museum theft in France. According to France 24, thieves stole two dishes and a vase from a museum in Limoges, worth around $7.6 million, last month. Labour unions in France have also criticised the Louvre for cutting security staff even as the number of visitors has grown. 
The Louvre remained closed Sunday through Tuesday following the heist, leaving numerous tourists disappointed.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At least 2 dead in massive drone, missile attack on Ukraine's capital

Trump names new Army vice chief with current general just 2 years into role

Prince Harry, Geoffrey Hinton call for ban on AI superintelligence

China's $1 bn of daily US exports show Xi Jinping's bargaining power

Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, calls PM Modi 'great friend'

Topics :LouvreFrancetheftBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story