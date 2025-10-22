Home / World News / Prince Harry, Geoffrey Hinton call for ban on AI superintelligence

In a statement organised by the nonprofit the Future of Life Institute, the group of scientists and other public figures advocated for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence

Image: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
By Shirin Ghaffary
 
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Steve Bannon and artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton are part of a group calling for a ban on AI superintelligence until that technology can be deployed safely. 
 
In a statement organised by the nonprofit the Future of Life Institute, the group of scientists and other public figures advocated for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence — or AI that is vastly more capable than humans — until there is “broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably.” Other notable signatories include Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak, economist Daron Acemoglu, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice. 
 
While there have been several statements calling for a slowdown on the development of AI in the past, including from the Future of Life Institute, the latest effort includes many new names across a wider swath of professions and political persuasions than previous efforts. 
 
“What unites all of these people across the political spectrum is that they’re actually all humans, not machines, and therefore really care very deeply about that the future should be one where the machines work for us, not some kind of new digital overlords” said Max Tegmark, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and president of the Future of Life institute. Tegmark said he is excited to see the concern about superintelligent AI “getting out of the nerd bubble,” and attracting big names in fields outside technology and science.
 
Tegmark’s organisation recently released results of a poll it commissioned showing that 73% of respondents in a study of US adults want robust regulation on advanced AI. Other outside surveys have showed bipartisan support for AI oversight; a recent Gallup poll, for example, found that 88% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans and independents favored maintaining rules around AI for safety and security. 
 
While some right-wing leaders like Bannon have been critical about the risks of AI, other Republican figures with key roles in the Trump administration, including White House AI czar David Sacks, have pushed back against what they view as burdensome proposals for regulation that could slow down a promising sector. 
 
Tegmark said that he is in touch with Sacks, who did not sign the statement, and that the Future of Life Institute’s advocacy for controls of superintelligence are compatible with the desire to push AI forward, but in a safe manner.
 
Sacks “wants big data centers so we can do great research,” Tegmark said. “But I’ve never gotten the feeling that he’s salivating about building a digital overlord that we’re going to lose control over.”

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

