Trump names new Army vice chief with current general just 2 years into role

Gen James Mingus is currently vice chief of staff and has not publicly said he plans to step aside

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
President Donald Trump has nominated Lt Gen Christopher LaNeve to serve as the Army's second-highest-ranking officer, according to congressional records.

Gen James Mingus is currently vice chief of staff and has not publicly said he plans to step aside. He has been in the job less than two years, and it is typically a tenure that lasts at least three years.

The move, which was posted in congressional records on Monday, is the latest in a series of surprise and unexplained firings, reassignments and promotions that have been transforming the senior ranks of the military under Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Officials in the Army and Hegseth's office would not offer any details on Mingus' apparent ouster and the effort to promote LaNeve, who is now Hegseth's top military aide.

Maj Peter Sulzona, a spokesman for Mingus, told The Associated Press by email that he would not comment on pending nominations but that Mingus will continue to execute the duties and responsibilities of his position, focusing on war fighting and the wellbeing of our soldiers.

Before taking up the vice chief post last year, Mingus was at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, starting in 2020 under then-Chairman Gen Mark Milley. Milley, though appointed by Trump in his first term, would later anger the president and become a target for significant criticism in his second term.

The nomination and replacement come less than a week after Adm Alvin Holsey, the Navy admiral who is overseeing military operations against alleged drug boats off Venezuela, announced a surprise, early retirement in December.

About a month ago, Gen Thomas Bussiere, head of the Air Force's Global Strike Command, also suddenly announced his retirement, citing personal and family reasons. That came a little over a month after the head of the Air Force, Gen David Alvin, also announced a surprise early retirement.

Those retirements come after a spate of unexplained firings in August that included Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, then the head of the US Defence Intelligence Agency; Vice Adm Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve; and Rear Adm Milton Sands, a Navy SEAL officer who oversaw Naval Special Warfare Command.

Kruse's agency produced an initial intelligence assessment of US damage to Iranian nuclear sites that leaked to the press and contradicted claims from the Trump administration.

In April, Hegseth also abruptly fired Air Force Gen Tim Haugh, who was leading the National Security Agency and an admiral who held a top NATO post.

Early in the administration's time in power, Trump also fired Air Force Gen CQ Brown Jr as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the Navy's top officer, the Air Force's second-highest-ranking officer, and the top lawyers for three military service branches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS Army

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

