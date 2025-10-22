Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, calls PM Modi 'great friend'

US President Donald Trump took part in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time), extending warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and "a great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

“Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade. He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing,” Trump said.

Emphasising the symbolic importance of Diwali, Trump said the lighting of the diya (earthen lamp) represents the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. He noted that the festival reminds people of ancient tales where challenges were overcome, obstacles removed, and justice prevailed. The flame, he said, serves as a guide to seek wisdom, act with diligence, and be grateful for life’s many blessings. ALSO READ: 'Thank you for your call, warm Diwali greetings': PM Modi after Trump call Senior officials present included FBI Director Kash Patel, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Trump again claims India agrees to cut Russian oil purchases Trump also reiterated his claim that India would reduce its oil purchases from Russia. Speaking during the Diwali celebration at the White House, the US President said he spoke directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that India would “not buy much oil from Russia” and was reducing imports significantly. “I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship. He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. They're not going to be buying too much oil. They've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back,” Trump said.

This marks the second consecutive week Trump has claimed that PM Modi assured him India would curb oil imports from Russia, describing it as “a big step” in Washington’s effort to isolate Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump underscored that ending India’s oil trade with Russia would strengthen international efforts to end the conflict. India's response to Trump's claim In response to Trump's remark, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”