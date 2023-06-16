Home / World News / Mercedes-Benz adds OpenAI's ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

Mercedes-Benz adds OpenAI's ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has expanded the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and added OpenAI's ChatGPT into the voice control of its vehicles as the next step

IANS San Francisco
Mercedes-Benz adds OpenAI's ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has expanded the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and added OpenAI's ChatGPT into the voice control of its vehicles as the next step.

"By adding ChatGPT, voice control via the MBUX Voice Assistant's Hey Mercedes will become even more intuitive. An optional beta programme will start June 16, 2023, in the US for over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system," Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday.

Customers can participate via the Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme".

Moreover, the company said it is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft's cloud and AI platform.

"Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions," Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO, Development & Procurement, said in a statement.

The rollout of the beta programme will happen over the air.

This integration will let drivers and passengers receive sports and weather updates, have questions answered about their surroundings or even control their smart homes, according to the company.

The automaker also mentioned that users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations.

Participants will soon be able to ask the Voice Assistant for detailed information about a destination, a recipe suggestion, or a complex question and receive a more comprehensive answer while keeping both hands on the wheel.

--IANS

shs/shb/

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know

Mercedes-Benz to increase prices by Rs 2-12 lakh across models from Apr 1

S Korea dismisses chances of lifting Japan Fukushima seafood import ban

Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe

Foreign powers want Pak to default like Sri Lanka, claims FM Ishaq Dar

US nuke-powered submarine arrives in South Korea after Pyongyang's launch

From Texas to Florida, nearly 35 million people brace for heat wave

Topics :Artificial intelligencemercedez benzLuxury carmakers

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story