Home / World News / Meta seals $14.3 billion Scale AI deal, hires its CEO Alexandr Wang

Meta seals $14.3 billion Scale AI deal, hires its CEO Alexandr Wang

Wang will join Meta's 'superintelligence' unit working on human-level AI, known as artificial general intelligence, while remaining on Scale's board as the company's co-founder

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang
Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Kurt Wagner, Rachel Metz and Shirin Ghaffary
 
Meta Platforms Inc. has finalised a multibillion-dollar investment in Scale AI and recruited the startup’s chief executive officer to join its artificial intelligence efforts — an unusual deal that signals a heightened push by the social media giant to catch up on AI development. 
 
Meta said Thursday that it has backed Scale, without including details. The size of the investment was $14.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal values the startup at more than $29 billion, including the money raised, Scale said in a blog post Thursday.
 
As part of the investment, Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang is set to take on a new role at Meta on its AI team. Wang will join the company’s “superintelligence” unit, focused on building AI that performs as well as humans, a hypothetical advance often referred to as artificial general intelligence. Wang will stay on at Scale as a board member.  
 
“Meta has finalised our strategic partnership and investment in Scale AI,” a Meta spokesperson said. “As part of this, we will deepen the work we do together producing data for AI models.”
 
Meta will take a 49 per cent stake in the company, said the person familiar, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Meta is purchasing nonvoting shares. Bloomberg News previously reported Meta was in talks with Scale.
 
In a statement on Thursday, Wang said that the investment “recognizes Scale’s accomplishments” and underscores the importance of AI technology. “AI is one of the most revolutionary technologies of our time, with unlimited possibility and far-reaching influence on how people, businesses and governments succeed,” he said. 
 
Scale’s new interim CEO will be Jason Droege. In a statement, the company said that even after its Meta partnership, “Scale remains an independent leader in AI, committed to providing industry-leading AI solutions and safeguarding customer data.”
 
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, has made AI the top focus at his social networking company this year, earmarking tens of billions of dollars for AI-related infrastructure and hiring. But Zuckerberg has grown frustrated with Meta’s progress following the rollout of the company’s latest large language model, Llama 4, which was widely viewed as underwhelming. 
 
In the months since that April launch, Zuckerberg has taken a more hands-on approach. He’s made recruiting AI experts and scientists for the new superintelligence team a top priority, hosting job candidates at his homes in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto, California, and even rearranged Meta’s office so that the new group will be closer to his desk, Bloomberg News has reported. Meta and Zuckerberg have offered lucrative pay packages to poach top researchers from Alphabet Inc.’s Google and startup Sesame AI Inc.
 
With the Scale deal, Zuckerberg, who rarely makes major investments in startups, appears to be using a playbook similar to Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google. Each of those Big Tech companies struck deals with prominent AI startups and scooped up some of their top talent, an arrangement viewed by some as designed to avoid the regulatory scrutiny that comes with large acquisitions. Meta was recently in federal court fighting monopoly claims from the Federal Trade Commission.
 
Unlike the other startups, however, Scale is not focused on building large language models. Founded in 2016, Scale offers data services to help companies, including Meta and OpenAI, train and improve their AI systems. It also builds custom AI applications for businesses and governments.
 
The Scale tie-up may allow Meta to gain ground on Google and OpenAI in AI development as well as help it deepen ties with the US government as it pushes more into defense tech. Wang, 28, is an adept networker who has built relationships with lawmakers, including through lobbying spending. 
 
Scale also has seen strong business traction. The startup generated about $870 million in revenue in 2024 and expects $2 billion in revenue this year, Bloomberg News reported in April. Scale was previously valued at about $14 billion in a round last year.
 
“It’s clear Meta is going aggressively after this because they don’t want to be left behind,” said Shweta Khajuria, a Wolfe Research analyst, in an interview. “An investment this aggressive implies not only that it’s important to the company, but that they need it,” she added, noting that the deal signals that Meta “doesn’t have confidence in their ability to stay ahead.” 
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli strikes on Iran new test of Trump's 'America first' agenda

Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

Israel disregards Trump with major attack on Iran's ballistic-missile sites

Senator handcuffed, forcibly removed from press conference on ICE protests

China, Hong Kong authorities launch 1st publicly known joint operation

Topics :MetaverseAI technologyartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story