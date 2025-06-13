Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

Israel-Iran news live updates: early Friday, targeting military sites and a nuclear facility. The move followed warnings from US President Donald Trump about the risk of a "massive conflict" in the region. Israel carried out air strikes on Iran early Friday, targeting military sites and a nuclear facility. The move followed warnings from US President Donald Trump about the risk of a "massive conflict" in the region.

Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Friday morning, according to state television. It reported that Iran’s air defence systems were at “100 percent operational capacity.”

Netanyahu hails 'successful opening strike'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation, calling it a “successful opening strike".

He claimed that the attack had killed senior Iranian military commanders. Netanyahu also urged the public to "adhere to military guidance on public safety measures."

Israel has long viewed Iran as a serious threat. The country relies heavily on US military and diplomatic backing. Last year, Israeli forces targeted Iranian air defences, and since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, Netanyahu has pledged to act with "less restraint" against threats linked to Tehran.

Top Iranian commander reportedly killed

According to Iranian state media, General Hossein Salami , head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was killed in the Israeli strikes. The Associated Press cited Iranian television confirming his death near a nuclear site.

The same reports said that several top Iranian military officials and scientists were also killed in the attack. In response, some senior Israeli officials have reportedly been relocated to secret locations.

Iran vows retaliation

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned the Israeli strikes. He warned that Israel would face “a severe punishment,” according to a statement from Iranian state media.

The United States, Israel, and other Western nations have long accused Iran of attempting to build nuclear weapons. Iran has disputed these claims.