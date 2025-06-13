Senator handcuffed, forcibly removed from press conference on ICE protests

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officers took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Senator identified himself while being removed Video shows Padilla identifying himself as a senator and stating that he wished to ask a question. He serves as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety. Private discussion followed incident Later, Padilla was seen without handcuffs speaking to Noem privately in a conference room. Noem told Fox News they spoke for 10 to 15 minutes and exchanged phone numbers. She said, “We sat down and had a conversation and we probably disagree on 90 per cent of the topics, but we agreed and exchanged phone numbers and we will continue to talk and share information and that is the way it should be in this country.” She added, “I wish he would've acted that way in the beginning instead of creating a scene like this.”

No charges expected Noem said she did not expect any charges to be filed. She explained that no one in the room recognised Padilla and that he appeared to be “lunging forward”. She added, “Coming into a press conference like this is political theatre.” Padilla says he was seeking answers Padilla later told reporters he attended the news conference because Homeland Security had not responded to his questions about immigration and deportation policy. “I came to the press conference to hear what she had to say, to see if I could learn any new additional information,” he said, stressing that he came peacefully. “If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, I can only imagine what they are doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day labourers throughout the Los Angeles community,” he said.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Padilla did not identify himself before approaching the podium. Democrats condemn senator being manhandled Former Vice-President Kamala Harris described the incident as “a shameful and stunning abuse of power”. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that the way Padilla was handled was “un-American” and “unpatriotic”. “(Senator Padilla) was at that press conference doing his job, asking questions about what is taking place in California, the state that he represents and on behalf of the American people, and he was recklessly and aggressively manhandled. That was unacceptable. It was unconscionable. It was unpatriotic. It’s un-American, and every single person who was involved in manhandling Senator Padilla should be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Jeffries told reporters.