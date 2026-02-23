Mexico witnessed widespread violence after its military killed 'El Mencho', the country’s most powerful cartel leader. Following the violence, several countries, including the US and India, have issued security alerts, advising their nationals living in Mexico to stay indoors in the affected areas.

Who was El Mencho?

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as 'El Mencho', was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most feared criminal groups in Mexico.

The 59-year-old came from the western state of Michoacan and had links to organised crime for more than 30 years. In 1994, he was tried in the United States for heroin trafficking and served three years in prison.

After returning to Mexico, he quickly rose in the drug underworld. Around 2009, he founded CJNG, which grew rapidly into a global network trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and migrants into the US. The cartel also became known for extreme violence -- including shooting down a military helicopter in 2015 and attempting to assassinate a top police official in Mexico City. How the military operation unfolded Mexican forces launched an operation in Tapalpa, a town in Jalisco, to capture Oseguera. Gun battles broke out between soldiers and cartel members. Four gang members were killed at the scene, while Oseguera and two others were seriously injured and later died while being flown to Mexico City for treatment.

Three Mexican soldiers were also wounded during the operation. The strike is considered the biggest hit against cartels since the recapture of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman nearly a decade ago. Violence spreads across Mexico Soon after news of El Mencho’s death spread, cartel gunmen launched coordinated attacks. Vehicles and buses were set on fire, roads were blocked and clashes with authorities were reported in several states. Residents in Guadalajara --- Mexico’s second-largest city -- stayed indoors and schools were shut in some areas. Authorities said violence spread to at least five states, while Guatemala strengthened security along its border with Mexico.

Pressure from the United States El Mencho had been among the most wanted criminals in the US, which had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest. The killing comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been pressuring Mexico to crack down harder on drug cartels, even warning of possible tariffs or unilateral action. Both countries said intelligence cooperation helped lead to the successful operation. What happens to the cartel now? Experts quoted by Associated Press said the biggest question is who will replace El Mencho. The CJNG operates in more than half of Mexico’s states and has a strong presence in the United States and globally. Analysts warn his death could create a power vacuum, potentially leading to internal conflict or more violence, the report said.

Indian Embassy issues advisory Following the violence, the Indian Embassy in Mexico asked nationals to remain cautious and stay indoors in affected areas. In a statement, the embassy said, "Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice." The US Department of State also issued a similar “shelter in place” alert for American citizens in affected regions.